Music icons Duran Duran are heading to Halifax

The stadium-filling British music icons will be here on July 5 for what is sure to be an unforgettable night at the historic building.

Duran Duran have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, scored 18 American hit singles and 21 UK Top 20 tunes – cementing them as one of the most successful and influential bands of all time.

Their many, many hits include Girls on Film, A View to a Kill, Rio, The Wild Boys, The Reflex and Ordinary World.

Duran Duran are coming to Halifax

Tickets for The Piece Hall show go on general sale at 9am on Friday (March 25) via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of trust, said: “Once again, Cuffe and Taylor have delivered. Duran Duran are true global superstars and it is an absolute honour to add them to the fantastic headline line up for Live at The Piece Hall 2022.

“It’s been very hard for me to keep this one under my hat and there is no doubt there will be an incredible demand for tickets for this show so I would advise fans to get in quick!”

Duran Duran – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – have been together for more than 40 years and continue to play to huge concert audiences around the world.