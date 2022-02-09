Music broadcasting legends 'Whispering' Bob Harris and Danny Baker team up for UK tour - all venues and dates

Whispering’ Bob Harris and Danny Baker hit the road for UK tour

The UK tour of Harris & Baker’s Backstage Pass kicks off in Aylesbury and culminatesin Cardiff.

Bob Harris and Danny Baker, two of the nation’s best broadcasters, have unparalleled experience of witnessing the great names of modern music up close.

They have been backstage, frontstage, at home and on the road with virtually every legend in the business.

Bob Harris said: “I'm so much looking forward to sharing a stage with Danny again. The gigs we've done together are so much fun. We have so many stories to tell you and we can't wait to see you! My only worry is Danny won't be able to get a word in edgeways!"

Danny Baker said: "After decades of freewheeling access to all of the major names and noises of popular culture Bob & I will once more be cutting loose about our extraordinary time in and around the music industry. Backstage tales, wild happenings and proper explosive laughs as it turns out it wasn't ONLY rock and roll but so much more. Do join us to celebrate this glorious cacophony."

Harris & Baker’s Backstage Pass – 2022 Tour Dates

March 7: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

March 14: Northampton Royal & Derngate

March 19: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

March 20: Richmond Theatre

March 22: Oxford New Theatre

March 27 High Wycombe Swan

March 29: Birmingham Town Hall

April 4: Woking New Victoria Theatre

April 8: Glasgow Pavilion

April 10: Newcastle O2 City Hall

April 15: Halifax: Victoria Theatre

April 17: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

April 20: London: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

April 26: Ipswich: Regent Theatre

April 29: Guildford: G Live

May 1: New Wimbledon Theatre

May 2: St Albans: Alban Arena

May 8: Nottingham Theatre Royal

May 12: Chatham Central Theatre

May 14: Basingstoke Anvil Arts

May 15: Sheffield: City Hall

May16: Cardiff: New Theatre