Organisations from across Leeds united to collect warm clothing, provide meals for those in need and to support local causes as they marked Mitzvah Day.

They were among 500 UK-based organisations and a record 30,000 volunteers from all faiths and backgrounds which took part in the biggest Mitzvah Day to date. The event is the UK’s faith-based day of social action, taking place on and around November 20 each year.

Among this year’s activities was the Light for Leeds interfaith event at Kirkstall Abbey, with attendees including the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings.

Simon Phillips, director of interfaith at the Leeds Jewish Representative Council, said: “Whilst we know that every day is of course a mitzvah day, we in Leeds recognise the importance of marking the annual Mitzvah Day with a variety of initiatives. We should feel very proud as a community that we can inspire people of all ages and faiths to come together in the spirit of Tikkun Olam, ‘repairing the world’.”

Here are seven pictures that give a flavour of how people in Leeds got involved.

