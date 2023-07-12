Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Millennium Square: The acts still yet to play in Leeds city centre, including Chic, Ronan Keating and Bastille

It’s been another bumper year for shows at the Millennium Square in Leeds city centre.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The Summer Series of gigs kicked off last Thursday (July 6) with a performance by British pop rock band McFly and since then the central site has seen huge performances by Blossoms and Kasabian.

Former frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey, is gearing up to headline the outdoor venue at Millennium Square tonight (Wednesday) and a number of other highly anticipated shows are scheduled for the rest of this month and into August.

We’ve compiled a list of what’s left to come in the gallery below. For more information and to check for ticket availability you can visit the Millennium Square website.

There are still 13 shows scheduled at The Millennium Square in Leeds this summer as part of the Summer Sessions concerts.

1. Millennium Square

There are still 13 shows scheduled at The Millennium Square in Leeds this summer as part of the Summer Sessions concerts. Photo: Zagni Photography

Photo Sales
Morrissey will play the Millennium Square this evening (Wednesday). The former frontman of The Smiths has become as renowned for his controversial political views in recent years but his legions of dedicated fans ensure his live status is unharmed.

2. Morrissey

Morrissey will play the Millennium Square this evening (Wednesday). The former frontman of The Smiths has become as renowned for his controversial political views in recent years but his legions of dedicated fans ensure his live status is unharmed. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Photo Sales
British indie pop ban Bastille will perform at the Millennium Square tomorrow (Thursday). The group will play their landmark debut album 'Bad Blood' in full to mark its 10th anniversary as well as songs from across their discography. Photo: Isabel Infantes

3. Bastille

British indie pop ban Bastille will perform at the Millennium Square tomorrow (Thursday). The group will play their landmark debut album 'Bad Blood' in full to mark its 10th anniversary as well as songs from across their discography. Photo: Isabel Infantes Photo: Isabel Infantes

Photo Sales
Leading lights of Britpop Shed Seven will take to the stage Saturday (July 15). The group have done from strength to strength since reforming and will play their first show in Leeds since okaying to 10,000 at Leeds Arena in 2019.

4. Shed Seven

Leading lights of Britpop Shed Seven will take to the stage Saturday (July 15). The group have done from strength to strength since reforming and will play their first show in Leeds since okaying to 10,000 at Leeds Arena in 2019. Photo: Barnaby Fairley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsMcFly