It’s been another bumper year for shows at the Millennium Square in Leeds city centre.

The Summer Series of gigs kicked off last Thursday (July 6) with a performance by British pop rock band McFly and since then the central site has seen huge performances by Blossoms and Kasabian.

Former frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey, is gearing up to headline the outdoor venue at Millennium Square tonight (Wednesday) and a number of other highly anticipated shows are scheduled for the rest of this month and into August.

We’ve compiled a list of what’s left to come in the gallery below. For more information and to check for ticket availability you can visit the Millennium Square website.

Millennium Square There are still 13 shows scheduled at The Millennium Square in Leeds this summer as part of the Summer Sessions concerts.

Morrissey will play the Millennium Square this evening (Wednesday). The former frontman of The Smiths has become as renowned for his controversial political views in recent years but his legions of dedicated fans ensure his live status is unharmed.

Bastille British indie pop ban Bastille will perform at the Millennium Square tomorrow (Thursday). The group will play their landmark debut album 'Bad Blood' in full to mark its 10th anniversary as well as songs from across their discography.

Shed Seven Leading lights of Britpop Shed Seven will take to the stage Saturday (July 15). The group have done from strength to strength since reforming and will play their first show in Leeds since okaying to 10,000 at Leeds Arena in 2019.

