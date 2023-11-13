The legendary Leeds DJ and event organiser is bringing his new show to Leeds for the first time, with a brand-new immersive experience.

Having recently hosted smaller 360-degree events at Leeds’ Mint Warehouse, and his own arena at Mint Festival, where the crowds surround the DJ box placed in the middle of the dancefloor, Danny Bond is taking his vision to new heights.

Now, he is bringing the new concept to the O2 Academy, where fans will be able to experience the venue, which has “never witnessed anything quite like it”.

Working closely with the venue, a set is being designed that promises to be “unparalleled”, with the DJ decks placed at the centre of the room and surrounded by “mesmerising” visuals and lighting.

Leeds DJ Danny Bond is bringing his new Middle Ground show to O2 Academy. Picture by Jukebox PR

When is Danny Bond’s Middle Ground at Leeds O2 Academy?

Danny Bond’s new 360-degree dance experience will take place on Saturday, February 3, between 6pm and 10pm.

How to buy tickets for Danny Bond’s Middle Ground at Leeds O2 Academy