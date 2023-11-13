Middle Ground: Leeds legend Danny Bond to bring new 360 DJ experience to 02 Academy - how to get tickets
The legendary Leeds DJ and event organiser is bringing his new show to Leeds for the first time, with a brand-new immersive experience.
Having recently hosted smaller 360-degree events at Leeds’ Mint Warehouse, and his own arena at Mint Festival, where the crowds surround the DJ box placed in the middle of the dancefloor, Danny Bond is taking his vision to new heights.
Now, he is bringing the new concept to the O2 Academy, where fans will be able to experience the venue, which has “never witnessed anything quite like it”.
Working closely with the venue, a set is being designed that promises to be “unparalleled”, with the DJ decks placed at the centre of the room and surrounded by “mesmerising” visuals and lighting.
When is Danny Bond’s Middle Ground at Leeds O2 Academy?
Danny Bond’s new 360-degree dance experience will take place on Saturday, February 3, between 6pm and 10pm.
How to buy tickets for Danny Bond’s Middle Ground at Leeds O2 Academy
Tickets for Danny Bond’s Middle Ground show are available via Skiddle for £22.50 per person.