'Together This Summer' Michael Ball and Alfie Boe heading to Yorkshire coast

Musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are heading to the Yorkshire coast for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael and Alfie are delighted to announce their ‘Together This Summer Tour’ will visit 10 stunning outdoor venues across the UK.

This includes a must-see show at Scarborough OAT on Thursday, June 30 - the duo’s only summer date in northern England.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 18 via: scarboroughopenairtheatre.com .

Michael and Alfie are certainly no strangers to Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Alfie has twice headlined Scarborough OAT’s annual Armed Forces Day concert, in 2015 and 2018, and the pair performed a show together at the venue in 2017.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s live music programmer Peter Taylor said: “We have worked with Michael and Alfie many times down the years so we are delighted to announce they will be returning to Scarborough OAT this summer.

“This is their only date in northern England so we are extremely proud to be hosting it here at this very special venue. I would certainly advise fans to get their tickets early.”

As a duo, Michael and Alfie have released four albums, including last year’s festive hit Together at Christmas which was accompanied by a smash-hit UK arena tour.

Together at Christmas followed the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous three duet albums, their 2016 debut Together, which became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, Together Again which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and Back Together which landed them the number two spot in the Official Album Chart.

They have now sold more than 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out several headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum more than a decade ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

