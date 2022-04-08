Over the last 16 years, the event has welcomed some of the biggest names in dance music to Leeds, from Jamie Jones to Bicep and The Martinez Brothers, as well as promoting local talent.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the event returned with a bang in 2021 in a fully-outdoor venue on Globe Road.

Yesterday, organisers revealed the new location for 2022 - a new venue five minutes from the train station.

Spread over two days and two stages, it promises to be the largest Garden Party yet. Here, we take a look back at the event through the years.

1. 2014 The Garden Party 2014 saw John Talabot headline the event at the Faversham with his melodic house sound, along with electronic duo Bicep, who had just released their Top 20 debut album Photo Sales

2. 2015 The event pairs its monumental line-ups with mouth-watering food, cosy cocktail bars and the chance to bask in the summer sunshine Photo Sales

3. 2015 Headlining the 2015 event were German techno DJ Dixon and electronic duo Dusky Photo Sales

4. 2016 Graden Party's 10th anniversary special was held at The Tetley in 2016 Photo Sales