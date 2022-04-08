Over the last 16 years, the event has welcomed some of the biggest names in dance music to Leeds, from Jamie Jones to Bicep and The Martinez Brothers, as well as promoting local talent.
After a hiatus during the pandemic, the event returned with a bang in 2021 in a fully-outdoor venue on Globe Road.
Yesterday, organisers revealed the new location for 2022 - a new venue five minutes from the train station.
Spread over two days and two stages, it promises to be the largest Garden Party yet. Here, we take a look back at the event through the years.
