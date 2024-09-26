Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the MCU seemingly on course after a shaky phase, here’s who to thank so far for the franchise’s current success

The MCU seems back on track, with the success of Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside the excitement after the first trailer for Thunderbolts* dropped this week.

Add to this that beloved MCU cast member Robert Downey Jr. has confirmed his return to the universe, things are looking bright.

But as of writing, who is currently the most lucrative character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

There’s been plenty of discussion regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week, after the release of the first trailer for Marvel’s rag-tag anti-heroes, Thunderbolts*.

That trailer dropped shortly before the news that the incredibly successful Deadpool and Wolverine is set for streaming services very soon and earlier in the year that Robert Downey Jr would assume the role of Victor Von Doom in the forthcoming Avengers films.

Though some have shown a concern that RDJ’s inclusion may diminish his previous role of Tony Stark/Iron Man, others have been elated that the man who effectively kick-started the MCU is once again returning to the universe.

Things seems to be back on track for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but who should we be thanking for the continued success of the universe? | Canva/Marvel Studios

How they include him, no one is sure yet. Though many online have their theories, and I have mine involving the Secret Invasion…

But with RDJ’s return and Deadpool and Wolverine effectively “saving” the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a series of flops and the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, who was originally meant to be the big bad for the MCU, who is the most lucrative character in the franchise?

KingCasinoBonus went to task to find that out, with their methodology involving collecting financial data for each film, including the Deadpool series, and the total global box office earnings per character.

That was then referenced with sales information from both the Disney Store and Marvel Store, looking at the number of items for each character on sale and their respective prices. That was then boiled down into “profitability points,” leading to the top ten ranking below.

Who is the most lucrative character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The original MCU character, Iron Man, is still considered the most lucrative character from the universe, according to data collected by researchers. | Canva

According to KingCasinoBonus, their research shows that despite taking on the role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies and the potential to “diminish” his previous role, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is still considered the most lucrative MCU character to date.

He has a profitability score of 8.3, taking into account the £9,255,956,022 taking at the box office with films Iron Man predominantly features in. Tom Holland’s beloved Spider-Man takes second place with a profitability score of 6.2, with his box office totals reaching £7,512,243,225.

Coming third is Chris Evans’ Captain America, with the original Avenger earning a profitability score of 5.1, while Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is fourth with a profitability score of 4.1.

Top ten most lucrative MCU characters (as of September 2024)

Iron Man - 8.3 Spider-Man - 6.2 Captain America - 5.1 Black Widow - 4.1 Thor - 3.8 Falcon - 3.8 Black Panther - 3.8 Nick Fury - 3.3 The Hulk - 3.3 Doctor Stranger - 3.1

