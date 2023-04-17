The final edition of the Long Division festival will be held across Wakefield in June. Photo: Andrew Benge

This year’s edition of the festival will take place on Saturday, June 10, across multiple venues and spaces throughout the city, with an opening show held on Friday night.

The final list of artists that will be joining The Lovely Eggs, The Orielles, bdrmm and headliners Arab Strap has now been announced and includes funked up Afrofuturist Skinny Pelembe, self-styled pioneer of ‘Crance Music’ (cry x dance) Jessica Winter and post-punk, East London chaos collective Folly Group.

Long Division 2023 will also play host to the likes of Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, DEADLETTER, The Membranes, Loose Articles, Sister Wives and SPIELMANN alongside new additions including Naima Bock, Dilettante and Tummyache. The festival is also inviting a series of beloved local acts from the its rich history back for one last ride. Amongst Wakefield’s finest playing are synth act The Research, who are reuniting for the first time since 2008, post-punk power trio Drahla and cherished folk collective Mi Mye.

The full poster of acts playing at 2023's edition of Long Division in Wakefield

Started in 2011 by the Rhubarb Bomb fanzine as a celebration of Wakefield’s DIY culture and grassroots creativity, Long Division has grown into a year-round arts organisation and beloved annual festival that has aimed to develop and celebrate the city’s unique cultural prowess as inspired by the people who live, work and create there.

Their 2023 event has become their fastest ever selling, with 60% of tickets already sold.

The founder of Long Division, Dean Freeman, said: "The response since we announced this would be our final year has been huge and we're humbled by the kind words people have shared.

"When it came to bands, there were a few old friends we had to call up. They've been there since the start and supported us when few others would. But, it was also important we went out as we came in; supporting new music and fresh voices. And in that way, now I sit back and look at this initial list of artists, I think it looks like a first festival rather than a final one and I think that's important. Whilst you sip your final pint at Long Division, you'll still be discovering new things. Oh, and Arab Strap right? I can't wait - see you there."

Long Division is operating a flexible ticket system this year with general sale available at £40. Reduced £30 tickets are available for those unable to cover the whole cost with no proof required and a third tier priced at £50 is available to help the festival cover the cost of the reduced ticket sales. Tickets for under-18’s are again priced at £1.

Tickets for Long Division 2023 are on sale now and more information about what to expect at this year’s event can be found on their website.

