Fresh off the back of two chart topping albums and a couple of massive homecoming gigs at York Museum Gardens, Shed Seven embarked on their sellout, 30th anniversary tour at The Octagon Centre in Sheffield.

Opening for the Shed’s were South Yorkshire’s very own ‘The Sherlocks’.

Clad in double denim, the four piece sounded great as they entertained a capacity crowd with 30 minutes of pure indie rock, ending with their most popular track, Chasing Shadows.

Next up were the headliners and despite a much smaller venue than their summer shows, the sound was just as big with Rick, Paul and the boys, wowing the crowd with some of their 90’s favourites such as Going for Gold, On Standby and the ever popular, Disco Down.

Shed Seven at The Octagon Centre on November 14, 2024.

With a real mix of young and older fans all singing their hearts out, the York band also played some of their newer songs and were joined on stage by Happy Mondays’ star Rowetta, for this years hits, In Ecstasy and FKH.

Rick, as always, was on great form, entertaining the crowd not only with his charismatic dancing but his banter too.

A magnificent night was crowned with the band’s signature anthem, Chasing Rainbows, which left their fans singing along as they made their way home through the streets of Steel City.