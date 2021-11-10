Live at Leeds In The Park: Who is playing, when and where the newest festival in Leeds will take place

Announced on November 10, the festival is set to be headlined by revered act Bombay Bicycle Club.

Here is all you need to know about the new festival:

When is the festival?

Temple Newsam: Pic: JPI

The festival will be held on Saturday June 4.

Who has been announced so far?:

Bombay Bicycle club, Nothing But Thieves, Arlo Parks, Easy Life, SEA GIRLS, HONNE, Confidence Man, ADMT, Courting, Finn Askew, L'objectif, Molly Payton, porij & The Royston Club.

More acts are due to be announced in the coming months.

Where will the festival take place?

The festival is set to be held in the grounds of Temple Newsam.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 12).

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets will be sold on the liveatleeds.com website.