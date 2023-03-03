Line-up revealed for this year's Scarborough Jazz Festival at the Spa

Brecker is a trumpeter, flugelhornist, and composer. His versatility has made him a popular studio musician who has recorded with acts in jazz, rock, and rhythm and blues.

The festival will be held at Scarborough Spa from Friday September 22 to Sunday September 24.

Festival director Mike Gordon said: “I am delighted I have managed to book Randy for this year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival.

" He has performed with many jazz legends including George Benson, Jaco Pastorius, Horace Silver, Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and often with his brother Michael Brecker.

“He has also played and recorded with Blood, Sweat and Tears, Donald Fagen, Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Chaka Khan, James Taylor, Spyro Gyro and Dire Straits."

Randy will perform with saxophonist Tod Dickow and the band Charged Particles and he will be the headline act on Saturday September. 23.

The festival compere Alan Barnes said: “This is exceptional value for money for such a great musical and social event in a beautiful seaside town. It can’t be bettered.”

The event received the Parliamentary Award for Best Festival in 2017.

The full line-up is:

Randy Brecker with Tod Dickow and Charged Particles

Adam Glasser Quartet; Alex Clarke Quartet; An Adventurous Dream – Ian Shaw and Tony Kofi; Art Themen/Dave Barry Quartet; Brandon Allen Groove Band; Clare Teal Seven; Doncaster Jazz Orchestra: 50th Anniversary; Emma Rawicz Quintet; Graham Costello’s STRATA

Ivo Neame’s Dodeka; Jamil Sheriff’s Five Gold Rings; Jonny Mansfield Quintet; Mark Nightingale/Alan Barnes Sextet; Mighty Like The Blues featuring Jim Mullen; Rory Ingham’s Trombone Assembly; Tori Freestone and Alcyona Mick.