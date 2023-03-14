Let’s Rock , a staple of the UK’s summer festival calendar, is set to return to Leeds for another year this June. The one-day annual festival, which features a stellar line-up of popular 80s bands and musicians, has been increasingly successful with tickets selling quickly.

Taking place at the city’s Temple Newsam Park on June 17, 2023, the fun is set to continue at a variety of sites this summer, taking in 11 locations across the UK from May to August, including Shrewsbury, Liverpool, and Scotland.

Let’s Rock Leeds’ line-up, which typically includes some of the biggest names in 80s music, is one of its most exciting aspects. Past performers have included, to name a few, Adam Ant, Wet Wet Wet, Billy Ocean, and Tony Hadley.

Last year, the festival saw a combined audience of over 150,000 people as they were entertained by many of the biggest stars of the era when British pop ruled supreme, including headliners Squeeze, who made their Let’s Rock debut.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the most popular music festivals in Leeds, the line-ups and how to get your tickets.

Let’s Rock Leeds line-up

So far, the organisers have announced 16 acts, but more will be announced in the near future. The confirmed acts are:

Soft Cell

Roland Gift

The Real Thing

Hue and Cry

OMD

The Farm

Midge Ure

Slim Jim Phantom

Tony Hadley

Dr & The Medics

Blancmange

Junior Giscombe

Janet Kay

Hollywood Beyond

Livin Joy

How to get Let’s Rock Leeds tickets

Tickets to Let’s Rock festivals are always in high demand, with fans eager to get their hands on them. Standard admission, VIP packages, and family tickets are among the ticket options available.

The VIP packages include exclusive benefits such as access to a private bar and luxury toilet facilities. The cheaper general admission tickets have now sold out, with the lowest priced ticket now being £52. This is followed by tier 4 tickets, which cost £59, and tier 5 tickets, which cost £65.