Let’s Rock Leeds 2023: Retro music festival returns with line-up including OMD & Janet Kay - ticket details
Annual festival for retro music lovers, Let’s Rock, is back for another yet as it is set to visit Leeds this summer.
Let’s Rock, a staple of the UK’s summer festival calendar, is set to return to Leeds for another year this June. The one-day annual festival, which features a stellar line-up of popular 80s bands and musicians, has been increasingly successful with tickets selling quickly.
Taking place at the city’s Temple Newsam Park on June 17, 2023, the fun is set to continue at a variety of sites this summer, taking in 11 locations across the UK from May to August, including Shrewsbury, Liverpool, and Scotland.
Let’s Rock Leeds’ line-up, which typically includes some of the biggest names in 80s music, is one of its most exciting aspects. Past performers have included, to name a few, Adam Ant, Wet Wet Wet, Billy Ocean, and Tony Hadley.
Last year, the festival saw a combined audience of over 150,000 people as they were entertained by many of the biggest stars of the era when British pop ruled supreme, including headliners Squeeze, who made their Let’s Rock debut.
Here is everything you need to know about one of the most popular music festivals in Leeds, the line-ups and how to get your tickets.
Let’s Rock Leeds line-up
So far, the organisers have announced 16 acts, but more will be announced in the near future. The confirmed acts are:
- Soft Cell
- Roland Gift
- The Real Thing
- Hue and Cry
- OMD
- The Farm
- Midge Ure
- Slim Jim Phantom
- Tony Hadley
- Dr & The Medics
- Blancmange
- Junior Giscombe
- Janet Kay
- Hollywood Beyond
- Livin Joy
How to get Let’s Rock Leeds tickets
Tickets to Let’s Rock festivals are always in high demand, with fans eager to get their hands on them. Standard admission, VIP packages, and family tickets are among the ticket options available.
The VIP packages include exclusive benefits such as access to a private bar and luxury toilet facilities. The cheaper general admission tickets have now sold out, with the lowest priced ticket now being £52. This is followed by tier 4 tickets, which cost £59, and tier 5 tickets, which cost £65.
Meanwhile, the first, second, and third tiers of VIP tickets are all sold out. Tier 4 tickets are currently available for £150, while Tier 5 tickets are available for £160. It is worth noting, however, that ticket tiers have nothing to do with seating areas. Tickets can be purchased from the Let’s Rock Leeds website.