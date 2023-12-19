Leeds Super Comic-Con 2024: Royal Armouries event to feature man behind Star Wars' R2-D2 - how to get tickets
The Royal Armouries are set to be visited by a line-up from a galaxy far far away as the ever-popular pop-culture convention returns.
Leeds Super Comic-Con is taking over the Armouries for a day of out of this world fun for the whole family.
Featuring talks, signings and photo opportunities with some well-known faces, stalls selling memorabilia from some of the most iconic pop-culture series, and much more, the event is sure to have something for everyone.
The event will see a range of actors including Jimmy Vee, known as the man behind iconic characters including Star Wars' R2-D2 and the goblins at Gringotts Bank in the Harry Potter universe, Paul Warren, with credits including the seventh instalment in the Star Wars franchise - The Force Awakens - and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Billy Mansell, known from Alien: Covenant, Fantastic Beasts 2 and more.
Organiser Kathryn Marshall said: "We believe in creating an immersive experience, and having actors of the calibre of Jimmy Vee, Paul Warren, and Billy Mansell adds a unique dimension to the event."
When is Leeds Super Comic-Con at the Royal Armouries and how to get tickets
The Leeds Super Comic-Con is coming to New Dock at the Armouries on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 11am to 5pm.
Tickets are available via Unleashed Tickets and will set you back £12 per person. Entry can also be bought at the door on the day of the event from 11am for £10, or £5 for under 16s, but is subject to capacity.