Tom Zanetti is set to host an old-school bassline festival in Leeds next month.

The Leeds musician and reality TV star is bringing back legendary club night Casa Loca, hoping to recreate an era when there were “no phones, just music”.

The event will take place at at Holbeck venue Beaverworks on Saturday December 9, with four arenas playing bassline, 4X4 and speed garage. While phones won’t be banned, stickers for phone cameras will be supplied so revellers have “the option to film or rave”.

Casa Loca is being organised by Zanetti’s label and party company Sleepin is Cheatin, which enjoyed its heydey in Leeds in the 2010s.

Tom Zanetti's Sleepin is Cheatin will host the Casa Loco bassline festival at Beaverworks in Leeds next month (Photo by Tom Zanetti/Sleepin is Cheatin)

The line-up includes Platinum, Big Ang, Trilla, Burgaboy and Mark Howarth. Tickets are now available on Skiddle.

In an Instagram post, Zanetti said: “Remember when it was no phones just music, and the whole club would vibe together. Strangers would become friends all through the dancefloor and when a big track dropped the place would erupt, wow honestly what a time.

"We are bringing the world famous CASA LOCO event from your favourite era of music to Beaverworks Dec 9th!

"With all the speed garage, big organs, vocal bassline, seedy snipers and wobbly warpers that you know and love to start Christmas season with a bang! I haven’t had a party for ages so can’t wait to let my fringe down.