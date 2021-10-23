Children from the LS18 Rocks music school, in Horsforth, have joined with members of Manchester’s famed Hallé Orchestra for a thrilling rock-meets-classical collaboration.

They will perform at Leeds Town Hall today, premiering three pieces of work.

Over recent weeks, a team of professional Hallé musicians and the young musicians at LS18 Rocks have created a trio of climate change protest songs which they will not only perform live, but also aim to record and release.

The exciting collaboration fuses classical instruments including double bass, flute and trumpet alongside a full rock band sound incorporating electric guitars, drums, bass, keyboards and vocals.

The music will be performed in the Town Hall's Albert Room at 6.30pm to an invited audience.

LS18 Rocks musical director, Jonnie Khan, said: “For our young people to get the chance to work with the Hallé has been a totally inspirational experience and it has been wonderful to see how the two genres have been able to blend.

"The young people have been challenged like never before by working with professional musicians who are at the top of their game, and I am so proud of how they have risen to the challenge.

The collaboration emerged after LS18 Rocks produced a viral song last Christmas called Virtual Hugs, which the young people produced in tribute to their grandparents.

The song and video attracted headlines around the world and the school has now resumed work on a Climate Change project entitled Up In Flames – which the songs with the Hallé will be part of.

LS18 vocalist Eve Banham, 15, said: “I have absolutely loved having the chance to work with professional musicians.

"It has been a totally new experience, I have learnt so much during our rehearsal sessions and it has been really inspirational.

"Being able to share my ideas with the songs has also allowed my confidence to grow and develop my own musical skills. I cannot wait to perform our songs live, it’s going to be awesome.”