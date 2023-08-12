Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Record Fair: Pictures as hundreds of music fans go crate digging at Kirkgate Market

Hundreds of record collectors converged at Kirkgate Market today for one of the country’s most celebrated fairs.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds Record Fair is held inside the esteemed market hall on the second Saturday of every month and today’s event (Saturday) saw 85 tables worth of records, CDs and books up for grabs.

They had stiff competition as many opted to watch the England Women’s football team beat Colombia to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but there was a buzzing atmosphere nonetheless.

Traders from Leeds and across the country set up shop to flog everything from The Beatles and Oasis to Taylor Swift and Wu-Tang Clan in two separate halls within the market.

Here’s are some pictures taken from another great day at Leeds Record Fair.

Traders and buyers commented on the great atmosphere at Leeds Record Fair

1. Good vibes

Traders and buyers commented on the great atmosphere at Leeds Record Fair Photo: National World

Record trader Bryan with two of his favourite albums.

2. Bryan

Record trader Bryan with two of his favourite albums. Photo: National World

Record collectors were able to watch the England Women's football team beat Colombia to reach the World Cup semi-final while doing their browsing.

3. Kirkgate Market

Record collectors were able to watch the England Women's football team beat Colombia to reach the World Cup semi-final while doing their browsing. Photo: National World

There were 85 tables rented out for Saturday's record fair

4. Stacks of records

There were 85 tables rented out for Saturday's record fair Photo: National World

