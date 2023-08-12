Leeds Record Fair: Pictures as hundreds of music fans go crate digging at Kirkgate Market
Leeds Record Fair is held inside the esteemed market hall on the second Saturday of every month and today’s event (Saturday) saw 85 tables worth of records, CDs and books up for grabs.
They had stiff competition as many opted to watch the England Women’s football team beat Colombia to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but there was a buzzing atmosphere nonetheless.
Traders from Leeds and across the country set up shop to flog everything from The Beatles and Oasis to Taylor Swift and Wu-Tang Clan in two separate halls within the market.
Here’s are some pictures taken from another great day at Leeds Record Fair.