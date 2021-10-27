Leeds Newsam Park and Mint Festival announce return for 2022 - here's how to get tickets

Dancers have barely had time to recover from the jam-packed 2021 events, but Newsam Park and Mint Festival are already looking ahead to next year.

Newsam Park Festival will return to the grounds of Temple Newsam Park on Saturday July 9, while Mint Festival is scheduled for September - with the date to be confirmed.

This year, Mint Festival enjoyed balmy September temperatures of 20C as revellers descended on the new location of Newsam Green Farm, where the event will be held in 2022.

Adam Beyer plays at Newsam Park Festival (Photo: Elliot Young)

The scenic grassland and ancient woodland came alive with 12 hours of non-stop music across four stages.

The likes of Patrick Topping, Enzo Siragusa, Amelie Lens and Darius Syrossian headlined the event, while local acts Paige Tomlinson, Ben Elding and Sofi grabbed their chance on the big stage.

Earlier in the summer, the long-awaited Newsam Park Festival held its first event in the grounds of Temple Newsam after the planned 2020 launch was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Sven Vath, Enzo Siragusa, Denis Sulta, Mello Dee and Folamour played across two stages - The Garden and The Lake - set in the rolling green landscape of the grounds.

You can now sign up for priority tickets for the 2022 events - visit newsampark.com and mintfestival.co.uk.