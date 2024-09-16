Leeds Male Voice Choir to sing in Cross Gates.
The choir has had a very busy year, with several new singers joining the ranks, alongside concerts in Leeds, Wigan, Doncaster and Prague. Under the direction of Musical Director Tim Knight, the choir draws from influences from men’s choirs overseas and recently released an album of concert favourites entitled The Road Not Taken.
The concert entitled Autumn Adventures will feature a range of new pieces made famous by Louis Armstrong, The Beatles, Bobby Darin and Andrea Bocelli, alongside music by composers including Vaughan Williams, Dvorak, Knight, Gounod and Rheinberger. St James' the Great Church is known for an excellent acoustic, which will make for an atmospheric autumnal evening of music. Alongside pieces from the choir’s album, the concert is also a great opportunity to hear music selected for the choir’s forthcoming four-day visit to Prague.
Autumn Adventures takes place St James the Great, Church Lane, Cross Gates, Leeds LS15 8JB at 19:30. Tickets are available online https://leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk/tickets
The album The Road Not Taken, is now streaming across all major platforms. It is also available exclusively in Leeds on limited coloured vinyl at the Vinyl Whistle, 12 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2AD.
