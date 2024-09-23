Leeds Male Voice Choir sing for audiences in Prague

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Male Voice Choir have spent the weekend singing in Prague on a four day tour of the city and region.

Across a packed weekend the choir sang at St Vitus Cathedral in Prague and in a number of other historic buildings to enthusiastic audiences. The choir also found time to represent Yorkshire singing at a local Czech music festival in Tetín, presenting gifts to civic dignitaries including copies of the choir’s album The Road Not Taken and some Yorkshire Tea!

Musical director Tim Knight said: “It’s been a wonderful weekend presenting male choral music into another European country, and integrating into the local culture in a village music festival. We’ve sung in the largest church and the smallest church on a weekend of fine music making”.

The choir will perform music from the tour in Leeds on Saturday, 28 September at 6.30pm at St James the Great Church in Manston, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 8JB

Visit leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk for more information or to book tickets.