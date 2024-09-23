Leeds Male Voice Choir sing for audiences in Prague

By Robert Butler
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds Male Voice Choir have spent the weekend singing in Prague on a four day tour of the city and region.

Across a packed weekend the choir sang at St Vitus Cathedral in Prague and in a number of other historic buildings to enthusiastic audiences. The choir also found time to represent Yorkshire singing at a local Czech music festival in Tetín, presenting gifts to civic dignitaries including copies of the choir’s album The Road Not Taken and some Yorkshire Tea!

Musical director Tim Knight said: “It’s been a wonderful weekend presenting male choral music into another European country, and integrating into the local culture in a village music festival. We’ve sung in the largest church and the smallest church on a weekend of fine music making”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir will perform music from the tour in Leeds on Saturday, 28 September at 6.30pm at St James the Great Church in Manston, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 8JB

Visit leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk for more information or to book tickets.

Related topics:Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.