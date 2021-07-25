The album features a collection of 10 new tracks from a group of Northern artists, including Leeds DJ Nik Nak, Punjabi folk artist Satnam Galsian and The Voice star Seth Oraeki.

The compilation is the latest in a series of releases from the Leeds label, following last year’s Come Stay With Me compilation fundraising for local artists and ‘Side to Side’ - a callout to support women, marginalised genders and LGBTQ+ artists.

Seth Oraeki's single Even When It Hurts is a pop-ballad which depicts a story of young love.

"The track speaks about the facade of what love is", the 19-year-old singer-songwriter said.

"As a young person, you fall very easily and when that leaves you it becomes hard. The song is about how you can get addicted to that pain - even when it hurts, it hurts so good and you don't want to let go of it."

Seth is studying at the Leeds Conservatoire and said the support from CPWM has been "vital" for raising the profile of independent artists after the pandemic.

He added: "With the year we've had, it's very hard for independent and young artists to have opportunities to showcase their talent. The work that CPWM is doing is vital to giving us those opportunities and helping us grow."

The album will be available both digitally and on limited vinyl via the CPWM website from September 17, along with online streaming services.

CPWM consultant and music journalist Jenessa Williams said: "For all artists but artists of colour especially, it’s important to feel like your music has space to speak for itself, not squeezed into arbitrary preconceptions of genre or tokenistic opportunities that fade away after a topical moment has passed.

"CPWM has long emphasised the vital role that multicultural, multi-faceted creativity plays in the spirit of Yorkshire, and Boundless is just one opportunity to celebrate this, reaffirming CPWM’s commitment to supporting artists from a wide diaspora of experiences, qualifications and musical expressions.”