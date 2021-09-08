Leeds label Catch Recordings to host event at Distrikt bar shining a light on its talent

The label, founded by Rob Chadwick and Brett Osbourne (DJ Nasdat), helps to promote the city's finest talent in electronic music.

Nasdat will perform at Distrikt bar on October 29, alongside deep house artist Youandewan and the versatile NWO.

Rob said: "Youandewan has quietly but consistently forged his own tender brand of deep house, carving out an illustrious career performing at highly regarding venues and festivals around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youandewan, who will perform at the event

"NWO takes influence from a wide range of sounds including breaks, techno, electro, jungle, house and jazz - fluidly weaving between abstract utopian soundscapes, raw industrial drums and acid bass frequencies."

The Catch Recordings Present event is free to enter, with no booking required.