Leeds label Catch Recordings to host event at Distrikt bar shining a light on its talent
Leeds record label Catch Recordings will return to Distrikt bar next month for a free event, shining a light on its talented artists.
The label, founded by Rob Chadwick and Brett Osbourne (DJ Nasdat), helps to promote the city's finest talent in electronic music.
Nasdat will perform at Distrikt bar on October 29, alongside deep house artist Youandewan and the versatile NWO.
Rob said: "Youandewan has quietly but consistently forged his own tender brand of deep house, carving out an illustrious career performing at highly regarding venues and festivals around the world.
"NWO takes influence from a wide range of sounds including breaks, techno, electro, jungle, house and jazz - fluidly weaving between abstract utopian soundscapes, raw industrial drums and acid bass frequencies."
The Catch Recordings Present event is free to enter, with no booking required.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.