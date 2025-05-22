While many associate Leeds with Soft Cell, Kaiser Chiefs and Mel B, the city was one of the brooding grounds for the Goth subculture.

While local acts like Sisters of Mercy help to shape the movement, events like the Leeds Festival of Gothica and the Alternative Heritage of Leeds mural continue to honour its legacy.

To celebrate the city's dark heritage, Leeds City Museum today (May 22), on World Goth Day, opened the Leeds Goth Hall of Fame, a display featuring photographs and stories by people nominated by the community.

With the help of the local Goth scene and the people of Leeds, the Hall of Fame received over 300 nominations, which resulted in 150 individual nominations of people, objects, bands, club nights, venues and shops.

At the exhibition, 17 aspects of Leeds Goth culture are on display for the city to see.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the museum to capture these 15 photos:

