15 haunting photos as Leeds City Museum launches the Goth Hall of Fame celebrating the city's dark legacy

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd May 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds' dark heritage is being honoured with a brand-new, specially curated 'Hall of Fame' at Leeds City Museum.

While many associate Leeds with Soft Cell, Kaiser Chiefs and Mel B, the city was one of the brooding grounds for the Goth subculture.

While local acts like Sisters of Mercy help to shape the movement, events like the Leeds Festival of Gothica and the Alternative Heritage of Leeds mural continue to honour its legacy.

To celebrate the city's dark heritage, Leeds City Museum today (May 22), on World Goth Day, opened the Leeds Goth Hall of Fame, a display featuring photographs and stories by people nominated by the community.

With the help of the local Goth scene and the people of Leeds, the Hall of Fame received over 300 nominations, which resulted in 150 individual nominations of people, objects, bands, club nights, venues and shops.

At the exhibition, 17 aspects of Leeds Goth culture are on display for the city to see.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the museum to capture these 15 photos:

Albert Szilgzi outside the museum.

1. World Goth Day at Leeds City Museum

Albert Szilgzi outside the museum. | National World Photo: Simon Hulme

The Hall of Fame was unveiled on World Goth Day.

2. World Goth Day at Leeds City Museum

The Hall of Fame was unveiled on World Goth Day. | National World Photo: Simon Hulme

The display aims to honour Leeds' Goth heritage.

3. World Goth Day at Leeds City Museum

The display aims to honour Leeds' Goth heritage. | National World Photo: Simon Hulme

It features photographs and stories by people nominated by the Goth community.

4. World Goth Day at Leeds City Museum

It features photographs and stories by people nominated by the Goth community. | National World Photo: Simon Hulme

Co-curator Mark Silver.

5. World Goth Day at Leeds City Museum

Co-curator Mark Silver. | National World Photo: Simon Hulme

Albert Szilgzi is pictured outside Leeds Museum

6. World Goth Day at Leeds City Museum

Albert Szilgzi is pictured outside Leeds Museum | National World Photo: Simon Hulme

