Sam Fender is set to bring the second day of Leeds Festival to a close with a rousing set of indie anthems.

The Geordie troubadour will bring the Main Stage East to a close on the Saturday night, one day after playing Reading Festival.

The 29-year-old has become no stranger to performing in front of huge festival-sized crowds recently, having headlined two sold-out nights at the home of his beloved Newcastle United – St James’ Park – during the summer and played countless arenas and outdoor venues since the release of his superb second album, ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sam Fender’s performance at Leeds Festival on Saturday night:

Sam Fender will headline the Saturday of Leeds Festival 2023. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

What time will he be performing?

Sam Fender is scheduled to take to the stage at 9.20pm and finish at 10.50pm.

What is the likely set-list?

It’s pretty hard guessing a decisive set list for Sam Fender’s show as he likes to throw in a surprise or two. But looking at Setlist.FM there’s a good selection of tracks from his two albums – ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ and ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – that are almost certainly to be heard, including the first two and final two songs.

Below is the setlist from Sam Fender’s headline set at TRNSMT; another hour and a half set that should give us a good idea of what to expect:

Will We Talk? Getting Started Dead Boys Mantra The Borders Spice Howdon Aldi Death Queue Get You Down Spit of You Alright Play God The Dying Light Angel In Lothian The Modern Leper (Frightened Rabbit cover) Saturday Seventeen Going Under Hypersonic Missiles

Can I watch from TV?