An established band has confirmed that they will be performing a secret set at this year’s Leeds Festival.

Leeds Festival returns this coming weekend. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

SOFT PLAY – the duo formerly known as Slaves – confirmed on their social media account yesterday (Monday) that they will be performing at Leeds Festival this weekend.

It’s believed that the two piece of Isaac Holman (lead vocals, drums) and Laurie Vincent (backing vocals, guitar, bass) will perform at Leeds on the Sunday, though what stage the will be on and the time has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement, the group put: “Surprise we’re playing @OfficialRandL bloody hell can’t wait for a coupla ciders and a giant Yorkshire pudding if you’re coming see ya there xxxx”

The garage-punk group’s songs include ‘Cheer Up London’, ‘The Hunter’ and ‘Steer Clear’. They were initially called Slaves but changed their name to SOFT PLAY in 2022, stating: "The name 'Slaves' is an issue [and] doesn't represent who we are as people or what our music stands for any longer."

Leeds Festival has been treated to some spectacular surprise sets down the years, including from the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Wolf Alice and Pendulum.