Leeds Festival 2023: SOFT PLAY - formerly known as Slaves - confirm themselves for secret set at this year's festival
SOFT PLAY – the duo formerly known as Slaves – confirmed on their social media account yesterday (Monday) that they will be performing at Leeds Festival this weekend.
It’s believed that the two piece of Isaac Holman (lead vocals, drums) and Laurie Vincent (backing vocals, guitar, bass) will perform at Leeds on the Sunday, though what stage the will be on and the time has not yet been confirmed.
In a statement, the group put: “Surprise we’re playing @OfficialRandL bloody hell can’t wait for a coupla ciders and a giant Yorkshire pudding if you’re coming see ya there xxxx”
The garage-punk group’s songs include ‘Cheer Up London’, ‘The Hunter’ and ‘Steer Clear’. They were initially called Slaves but changed their name to SOFT PLAY in 2022, stating: "The name 'Slaves' is an issue [and] doesn't represent who we are as people or what our music stands for any longer."
Leeds Festival has been treated to some spectacular surprise sets down the years, including from the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Wolf Alice and Pendulum.
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more announcements in the coming days.