Leeds Festival 2023: Indie band Bombay Bicycle Club issue strong hint of surprise set at Bramham Park event
The London four-piece, whose hits include ‘Shuffle’ and ‘Always Like This’, were rumoured to play a surprise set at Reading and Leeds Festivals and have issued a strong indication that they will play at least one of the sites.
In a post on X – formerly Twitter – the band shared a screenshot of an article about them performing at Reading Festival 2008 and receiving “onstage support from (a) headbanging panda”.
The post also included the three words ‘dreams.papers.steps’, which one follower discovered takes you to the Reading Festival site when typed into what3words.com, a geocode system designed to identify any location on earth using three distinct words.
The post has been shared by the official page for Reading and Leeds Festival, though whether the post infers that they will just play the Reading edition of the festival remains to be confirmed.