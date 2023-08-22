Indie darlings Bombay Bicycle Club have issued a strong hint that they will feature at this year’s Leeds Festival.

The London four-piece, whose hits include ‘Shuffle’ and ‘Always Like This’, were rumoured to play a surprise set at Reading and Leeds Festivals and have issued a strong indication that they will play at least one of the sites.

In a post on X – formerly Twitter – the band shared a screenshot of an article about them performing at Reading Festival 2008 and receiving “onstage support from (a) headbanging panda”.

The post also included the three words ‘dreams.papers.steps’, which one follower discovered takes you to the Reading Festival site when typed into what3words.com, a geocode system designed to identify any location on earth using three distinct words.