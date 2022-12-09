This year’s festival will take place on August 25 to 27 and tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday with further acts to be announced.

The line-up also features indie and rock acts Wet Leg, Declan McKenna and Inhaler alongside rappers Slowthai, Loyle Carner, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and Central Cee. Dance music will come from with Becky Hill, Bicep Live and MK. Elsewhere, there will be sets from Scottish rockers The Snuts, drum and bass act Shy FX and chart-topping band You Me At Six.

Sam Fender, left, and Billie Eilish, who have been named as headline acts for Leeds Festival 2023. Picture: Getty Images.

The three-day festivals return to their usual venues - Reading's Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.

When are tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 on sale?

Early bird weekend tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 went on sale at the end of August, but came off sale on December 7 ahead of the line-up announcement. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Monday – and further acts will be announced in the coming months.

How can I get tickets for Leeds Festival 2023?

