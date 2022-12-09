Leeds Festival 2023: How to buy tickets as The Killers, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish named as headliners
Leeds Festival has made its first line-up announcement for 2023.
Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest solo artist to ever headline the Bramham Park Festival. The US star, 20, will top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons for the three-day sister event, which takes place alongside Reading Festival.
This year’s festival will take place on August 25 to 27 and tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday with further acts to be announced.
The line-up also features indie and rock acts Wet Leg, Declan McKenna and Inhaler alongside rappers Slowthai, Loyle Carner, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and Central Cee. Dance music will come from with Becky Hill, Bicep Live and MK. Elsewhere, there will be sets from Scottish rockers The Snuts, drum and bass act Shy FX and chart-topping band You Me At Six.
The three-day festivals return to their usual venues - Reading's Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.
When are tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 on sale?
Early bird weekend tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 went on sale at the end of August, but came off sale on December 7 ahead of the line-up announcement. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Monday – and further acts will be announced in the coming months.
How can I get tickets for Leeds Festival 2023?
Tickets will be available on the Leeds and Reading Festival website. Those who have signed up for the Barclaycard Presale and Three+ Presale have got early access to tickets and can now join the queue.