Leeds Festival 2021

Leeds Festival 2021: The best crowd pictures as music lovers enjoy Bramham Park Bank Holiday weekend

It's day two of Leeds Festival 2021 where music lovers have arrived in their droves to celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:31 pm

Here are some of the best crowd pictures from the Bramham Park festival. Can you spot anyone you know?

Pictures: Mark Bickerdike

Thousands of giddy revellers have flocked to Leeds Festival as the Bank Holiday bonanza returns

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

It's the first festival in two years

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid outbreak, but is now back with headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club set to take the stage.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Pictures show music lovers enjoying the star-studded line-up of acts

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

