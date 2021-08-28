Here are some of the best crowd pictures from the Bramham Park festival. Can you spot anyone you know?
Pictures: Mark Bickerdike
1.
Thousands of giddy revellers have flocked to Leeds Festival as the Bank Holiday bonanza returns
2.
It's the first festival in two years
3.
The festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid outbreak, but is now back with headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club set to take the stage.
4.
Pictures show music lovers enjoying the star-studded line-up of acts
