Leeds concert for Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott as part of UK tour in 2020: Here's how to get tickets
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are heading to Leeds as part of a major UK tour in 2020.
The pair will be taking to the stage at the city's First Direct Arena on Friday, April 17, 2020. Ticket price for the tour will remain at £30.
The tour follows in the footsteps of their fourth studio album Manchester Calling which is due to be released on March 6, 2020.
It was recorded at Blueprint Studios in Salford, Manchester with lyrics written in various locations in North Holland and Belgium while the music was composed in a hotel in Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria and in Limburg An Der Lahn in Germany.
Paul said: “I've lived in Manchester for 17 years now and recording an album here for the first time, was looking forward to cycling to work. That was never possible as Manchester is now being turned into a business centre for the rich, which I can't stand. If there's a theme to the record, it's anti growth, anti greed, against the continuous tearing down of old buildings and sticking up soulless offices, and the disappearance of local accents on TV, along with the creeping spread of Americanese.
"So, some curmudgeonly moans, plus some hopefully uplifting love songs. Originally it was set up to be a double LP like 'London Calling' but alas the double album has also become a victim of time"
Jacqui added: “I’m so pleased and excited about the new album, it was wonderful to work on new songs and even more so that we did double what we have done for the last few records. It’ll be a joy to see others react to something we took such pleasure out of making.”
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 25, via: gigsandtours.com