Fans from a galaxy far, far away descended on Leeds Dock on Sunday (October 15) for a full day of Star Wars extravaganza.

Comic-Con returned to New Dock Hall this weekend, showcasing the best of meet and greets, merchandise and cosplay from across the vast Star Wars universe.

The event was visited by hundreds of fans dressed up in their best attire, along with actors from the series including Arie Dekker, Mike Queen and Paul Blake,

Sammie Gibben, Unleashed Events General Manager, said: "Leeds Comic-Con: Star Wars Unleashed was a truly out-of-this-world experience!

"Fans from across the galaxy gathered at the Royal Armouries for a day of filled to the brim with unforgettable moments including becoming a real jedi with lightsaber training, seeing Star Wars favourites thanks to Mos Eisley Misfits and meeting Star Wars actors Arie Dekker, Mike Quinn, Paul Jerricho and Paul Blake."

Here are 11 great pictures of the day:

1 . Leeds Comic-Con: Star Wars Unleashed at Leeds Docks A large number of Star Wars enthusiasts gathered for the event. Photo: Unleashed Events Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Comic-Con: Star Wars Unleashed at Leeds Docks A young Mandalorian with Grogu. Photo: Unleashed Events Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Comic-Con: Star Wars Unleashed at Leeds Docks A young bounty hunter along with his droids. Photo: Unleashed Events Photo Sales