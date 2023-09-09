Leeds comedian behind hilarious 'Yorkshire Kardashians' videos on her upcoming stand up show at Carriageworks
Steff Todd has made a viral sensation out of her ‘Yorkshire Kardashian’ videos, which brilliantly reimagines the Californian reality TV family as if they were from Leeds – with thick Yorkshire accents to boot.
Steff is now looking forward to taking to the stage after recently releasing a new set of clips of the Yorkshire Kardashians visiting Harrogate and going to the Great Yorkshire Show (“careful Khloe, he’ll ‘ave your blummin’ fingers off') and Betty’s Tea Rooms (“It’s a stunning view here, love, apart from t’roadworks”).
Her first full tour will see her play around the country throughout October before finishing her run of shows at the Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds on Friday, October 27.
Steff explained that her show will be a fun mixture of colloquial humour and impressions of well-known celebrities with an overriding concept of a night out at a club.
She said: “The show is ‘guestlist’ and I will be introducing various celebrities and interviewing them as they make their way in.
"It’s tricky to talk about the show without giving away the punchlines but let’s say it’s a kind of mixture of memories of growing up in Yorkshire and going to Clark’s shoes and what not with a fair whack of celebrity impressions. I’d say it’s pretty much everything that’s involved in my videos but without the Kardashians.”
Leeds will be Steff’s biggest show of the tour and she said she hopes to bring some surprises for what she is considering her “homecoming” gig.
“I think with the Yorkshire shows I can get away with more than other places”, she said. “You can’t do jokes about Amber Cars in Manchester.
"There’s things where if you’re not from Yorkshire you won’t get it and I’m looking forward to putting them into this show.
“Then there’s stuff that everyone will get. Everyone’s been to Asda and has a job and all the other things I moan about and everyone knows the celebrities. But it’s just that in Yorkshire there’s a lot more niche humour that I can get away with.”
The show has been put on a Friday as Steff wants the audience to “make more of a night of it”, adding: “I’ve tried to create a bit of a party atmosphere.
"When you come in you’ll be like ‘are we in a nightclub?’ because there’s a guestlist theme and you get a wristband.
"I just want people to have fun. It’s not political and you won’t learn anything, it’s just about having a good time.”
Steff’s videos of Yorkshire Kardashians visiting everywhere from York and Whitby to Wetherspoons and TK Maxx have picked up millions of views online since she started posting them and her latest one on Harrogate has been equally as popular with viewers.
With a hilarious reference to Paddy from Emmerdale, it’s even been shared by the actor who plays the character, Dominic Brunt, on his Twitter page.
He wrote: “I really, really love this.”
Tickets for Steff’s show in Leeds are available on the Carriageworks website.