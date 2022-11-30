Fading Halos will publish the video for the single My Love For You on Thursday (December 1) ahead of the release of their debut EP Holding On To Your Heart next year. The group specialises in ballads and “emotional love songs” and is made up of singer Marc Gunjal, pianist and guitarist Mike Pearson and Craig Halliday on the violin.

Marc told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he and Mike had been playing covers of songs with each other for a number of years before they started writing their own piano-based ballads. After wanting to get some strings involved the duo advertised for a violinist and were approached by Bradford-based Halliday, who has played all over the world.

The trio recorded their five-track EP at Chairworks Studio in Castleford, where acts including Lewis Capaldi, One Direction and N-Dubz have recorded in the past. They worked alongside David Watts, who has previously worked with The Kaiser Chiefs, Gary Barlow and The Beautiful South.

Marc said: “It was really exciting. The songs wrote themselves and came really quickly and it was then a case of filling out our parts.

"That’s why we wanted to act on that and get the demos done as soon as we could.

"To then get into this amazing studio where some pop idols have been and used the same equipment was very exciting. To expand the songs and take them to the next level there was a really amazing experience.”

The video for the first song to be released from the EP, My Love For You, was shot by up and coming videographer Franko.motion in locations around Leeds including the Yorkshire Dales and the Peak District.

Marc said that the group are hoping to release their singles one at a time and develop a following and buzz online before they begin playing live shows around Leeds and approaching other acts in the hope of playing support slots.

