LEEDS 2023 has commissioned more than 20 new projects which will celebrate the unique stories found in neighbourhoods across Leeds, placing local communities at the very centre of the planned year of culture.

My World My City My Neighbourhood is the first major, community-led series of commissions to be announced as part of LEEDS 2023 as the city prepares for its year in the spotlight. The projects are as diverse as the communities themselves and explore everything from the history of the wool trade to a local allotment, a busy commuter road and even the city’s skateboarders, covering neighbourhoods from Guiseley to Garforth, Burmantofts to Beeston.

They include a project exploring the social history of Leeds from a Deaf perspective; mixed media with Bangladeshi and British Bangladeshi residents in Beeston in a celebration of heritage, language and mixed identities; an exploration of what it means to live and contribute to the ongoing cultural development of Garforth; as well as the city's skate-board culture.

(L-R): Karen French (Squire Patton Boggs), Nikki Marsh (Leeds Building Society), Grace Ellerby (Kinrise), Mark Hollander (LEEDS 2023​), Carol McKenzie, (True North), Sue Woodroofe (​The Grammar School At Leeds) Pervinder Kaur (Addleshaw Goddard).

Each project will be led by a Leeds-based artist who will lay the groundwork from now until February 2022, before handing over the reins to the local communities to make their own, as a central part of the celebrations in 2023.

Kully Thiarai, Creative Director of LEEDS 2023, said: "My World My City My Neighbourhood is all about uncovering the untold stories of our city. You may think you know Leeds, but there are so many incredible hidden tales in our communities just waiting to be revealed. And who better to tell those stories than artists from those neighbourhoods and the local people themselves? Leeds is a city that speaks over 170 languages, and we want to hear everyone’s voices as part of our year of culture."

Business backing

LEEDS 2023 has also announced the first six Members of the 2023 Club, a partnership programme for organisations who will support and help to spearhead the year-long celebration of culture taking place throughout 2023.

They cover several crucial sectors including finance, education, legal, media and property and businesses signing up are Addleshaw Goddard, Kinrise, Leeds Building Society, Squire Patton Boggs, The Grammar School at Leeds and True North. They bring with them sponsorship and expertise or services.

Nikki Marsh, Leeds Building Society’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, said: “As proud supporters of the city, we’re absolutely delighted to be backing LEEDS 2023. The chance to help showcase the amazing culture we have in Leeds to the rest of the country and beyond was too big to miss.”

The Grammar School at Leeds added: "It is an absolute privilege to support LEEDS 2023 in celebrating the city’s wonderful creative and cultural heritage. The school has a long and proud artistic history with alumni from today, including Baroness Judith Blake, Ricky Wilson, lead singer of LEEDS 2023 Patrons The Kaiser Chiefs; right back to the father of civil engineering, John Smeaton, whose legacy will be celebrated in the LEEDS 2023 programme."