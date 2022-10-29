Leeds 2023 is giving everyone the chance to claim two tickets to The Awakening on Saturday January 7. The special, one-off live show at Headingley Stadium will feature hosts Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne, singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, CBeebies presenter George Webster, rapper Graft, percussion maestro Inder Goldfinger and more.

David Nelmes, a World Champion parkour athlete from Cross Gates, looked to one of his own hobbies for the inspiration for his ticket ballot entry.

He said: “Here are some little paintings I did in summer, not professional in any way – just some creative fun.”

World Champion parkour athlete David Nelmes competes at FISE 2019 in Montpellier, France. Picture: Julien Blanc

For your chance to be one of the 15,000 people in the crowd for the opening show, simply release your inner artist and submit a piece of creativity.

Paint splashes, doodles, portraits made of pasta, Lego sculptures, bus stop raps, and cakes; photographs, videos and audio recordings of anything and everything can be submitted to The Awakening ticket ballot. The submissions are less about the final product and more about creating something that speaks to you as an individual.

Entries must be submitted by Friday November 25, when up to 7,500 pieces of art will be selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

How to submit your entry

David Nelmes shared some of his paintings for his creative submission for the ticket ballot.

There are two ways to submit your ballot – digitally and physically. As a starting point, use the blank back page on the four-page eMag, which you can print off or download: CLICK HERE.

Unleash your creativity on the page, take a photo and scan the QR code on the page to submit. Photo, video or audio artwork files can be submit at www.leeds2023.co.uk

If digital isn’t your thing, you can submit by posting a physical artwork in one of the LEEDS 2023 yellow art boxes at locations including The Old Fire Station, Gipton; Middleton Health for All; Voluntary Action Leeds; New Wortley Community Centre; Reginald Centre; and Kirkgate Market.

