The Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival is a brand-new 4,500 capacity event hosting a range of comedians at the historic Grade I-listed site.

Topping the bill are award-winning Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan and surrealist stand-up icon Ross Noble, who will be joined by a number of familiar faces such as Yorkshire's own Maisie Adam, Taskmaster contestant Ivo Graham and US comedian Reginald D. Hunter.

Jason Cook will be hosting the one-day festival, which is a collaboration between Yorkshire-based events promoters Futuresound and Leeds Comedy Festival.

Andy Smith, Director of Futuresound Group, said: "We’re so excited to be working with House of Fun and Leeds Comedy Festival to bring this amazing bill to the iconic Kirkstall Abbey.

"We are always looking for ways to bring new and exciting events to Leeds so when the possibility of collaborating with the city's most respected comedy promoters came up we jumped at the chance.

"With some of the biggest names in comedy on-board this is shaping up to be a brilliant day with some household names, exciting new voices and lots more to close out our weekend at the Abbey.”

Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival date and ticket information

Leeds first large-scale open-air comedy festival will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

A special postcode pre-sale is available for residents living in the LS4, LS5, LS13 and LS18 areas. General sale is available from Wednesday, February 28 via See Tickets.

Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival 2024 line-up so far: