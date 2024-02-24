Kings of Leon at Leeds First Direct Arena: American rockers announce new album and tour - how to buy tickets
Following the announcement of their ninth studio album Can We Please Have Fun this week (February 22), the Tennessee band have revealed details of their massive 2024 world tour.
The UK and Ireland leg of the Can We Please Have Fun World Tour will kick off at Leeds First Direct Arena this summer before continuing to cities like Glasgow, Dublin, London (BST Hyde Park) before culminating in Manchester.
Kings of Leon has also released the album's lead single Mustang along with a music video available now. The full album is out on May 10 via Polydor Records.
Support on select shows on the UK tour, including the show in Leeds, comes from London indie veterans The Vaccines.
When is Kings of Leon at Leeds First Direct Arena and how to buy tickets
Kings of Leon will kick off the UK and Ireland leg of their world tour in Leeds on June 20, 2024.
Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday, March 1 via Ticketmaster, with a special pre-sale available for fans who pre-order the new album before 5pm on Tuesday February 27.
Kings of Leon UK and Ireland tour dates 2024:
- June 20 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
- June 22 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
- June 23 - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
- June 30 - London - Hyde Park BST
- July 2 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro Arena
- July 4 - Silverstone - British F1 Grand Prix
- July 6 - Dublin - Marley Park
- July 8 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
- July 10 - Manchester - Co-op Live Arena