A large queue formed at the First Direct Arena box office of people unable to access their digital tickets through the Ticketmaster website or phone application.

The punters were directed to the arena’s box office but told that they couldn’t be provided with alternative passes into the show, despite them having confirmation emails at hand.

Peg Alexander went to the gig with her friend after trying for hours to Peter Kay tickets, which had caused disruption to the Ticketmaster site. She got to the arena at around 7.30pm to find the long queue of people checking their phones.

She said: “None of us could actually get the tickets. The website and the phone app had completely gone down.

"We were told by security guards to go to the box office and I would be amazed if the queue was less than 1,000 people.

"People started coming down and saying that even if we had emails we couldn’t get in.

"It was ridiculous.”

It was suspected that hundreds of people were unable to access their tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs at Leeds Arena. Picture: Peg Alexander

She said the queue had initially been good-natured but frustrations began to build.

She said: “There was support from The Fratellis and The Sherlocks so there were people that wanted to get in for that.

"If it went on much longer I don’t know how angry people would have got.”

Ms Alexander, who works as a freelance broadcast journalist, shared footage of people in the queue saying they were “absolute livid”.

Others took to Twitter to vent their frustration, referencing the Kaiser Chiefs songs “I Predict A Riot” and “The Angry Mob” as they did.

Ms Alexander said that gig goers were able to access the tickets online at around 8.15pm and began to make their way into the venue.

She said: "It raises big questions about how we all have just got used to the digital world and what venues should do when there is an issue like that.

"I’m just really glad we were able to get in and have a great time. A Kaiser Chiefs homecoming gig is always such a big occasion.”