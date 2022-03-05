From Broadway to the Carriageworks: Smash hit Jonathan Larson musical Rent coming to Leeds next week

Bite My Thumb theatre company will tour the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning musical around Yorkshire in March and April.

Set in the East Village of New York City, the iconic musical Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.

It has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

For the actors involved in the project, they spoke to the YEP about their excitement.

"This part and this show have grown to mean a lot to me and really embody a lot of how I feel about the world and how people should be with each other." said, Paul Lonsdale, who will play the role of Mark.

"Being able to share that message surrounded by such talented and incredible people is such an honour. Even before a foot is set on stage, I’m excited to just get in a room with them and have a blast rehearsing."

Mollie Targett, who will play Maureen in the production said:

"I am so excited to be part of this amazing show and cast. It has always been a dream of mine to play Maureen, so I feel very lucky to have the part. The cast are UNREAL and we have really become a family over the last few months.

"After the pandemic, it is more important than ever that theatre comes back thriving, and for people to enjoy watching live performances again. We all feel really grateful to be a part of that experience."

Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive at the end of the millennium. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this ground-breaking musical.

For Jonny Landels, playing Roger, the play will mark his return to theatre following almost a decade away from the stage.

"I’ve not been on stage since 2013 due to career choices and Covid so I can’t wait to be back doing what I love. Especially alongside such a talented cast and production team in this musical with great music and emotional story." he said.

"I went through the very first audition process for this show and through some tough competition was fortunate enough to be given the part of Roger. It’s a challenge for me as rock pop is not my natural singing voice, but I’ve really enjoyed it."

Exuberant, passionate and joyous - Rent ran for 12 years on Broadway and would go on to inspire the smash hit musical Hamilton.

"The message and the feeling of this show is a heavy burden to carry because it’s so important, possibly even more so that it’s ever been, that people really connect with its themes and characters and take away a real belief in the idea that love should be what drives us and we shouldn’t let fear take control. You’ll hear this a lot but, No day but today." Paul added.

The show will debut at the Leeds Carriageworks, March 9-12.