Jane McDonald to star at Leeds United charity bash for Wakefield Hospice

Jane McDonald will star at Wakefield Hospice’s Lunch with Jane event at Leeds United's Centenary Pavilion on the May 25.

Jane be speaking at the event, but she will also be offering a meet and greet experience with a professional photo for a number of lucky attendees.

Jane will wow the crowd at Elland Road.

Wakefield-born Jane McDonald said: “It was an honour to be asked to speak at this event. The hospice provides a truly invaluable service to our local community, not only for the patients but also for their friends and families. To be able to support such a cause, that is very close to my heart, is a real honour. I hope this event will go some way to helping raise much needed funding for the Hospice.”

Helen Knowles, director of income generation at Wakefield Hospice, said: “The pandemic has hugely impacted the hospice, both financially and operationally. We are committed to fight back this year and generate more income than ever to ensure we continue to provide specialist care for our patients and their families.

“We cannot thank Jane enough for agreeing to join us at this event. We would also like to say a huge thanks to our host Pat Langham, who alongside Jane has given her time free of charge, and to our event sponsors Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors.”