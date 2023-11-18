The stage and screen star has revealed the dates of her 2024 tour with a number of shows in her home county Yorkshire, including a stop at Leeds First Direct Arena.

With All My Love will see the Wakefield singer travel to over 20 theatres and arenas around the UK performing both the songs you know as well as new material written by Jane herself including Sheffield and Hull before closing the tour with a massive show at Leeds First Direct Arena.

The tour promises to be “filled with love, glamour, and Jane’s warm Yorkshire wit”, with an opportunity to “spend an evening with a national treasure”.

Speaking about the tour, Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

Jane McDonald is coming to Leeds at part of her With All My Love tour in 2024. Picture by Cuffe and Taylor

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

When is Jane McDonald playing at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Jane’s With All My Love tour will come to a close at First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 22, 2024.

How to get tickets for Jane McDonald at Leeds First Direct Arena

Tickets for the Leeds show as well as the other UK tour dates go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 via Ticketmaster.

Jane McDonald’s With All My Love 2024 UK tour dates