ITV The Chase's Paul Sinha set to visit Farsley for comedy show
Fans of The Chase have been left delighted by the news that Paul Sinha is due to play at a popular new Farsley venue in January.
The chaser - known on the ITV show as 'The Sinnerman' - is bringing his 'Hazy Little Thing Called Love' tour to The Old Woollen in the Leeds village.
Paul is a Rose d’Or Award winner for radio comedy, Chortle Award winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee.
He’s appeared on Just A Minute, The News Quiz and Fighting Talk on radio, and Would I Lie to You?, QI and Taskmaster on television.
Paul is set to star in the show on January 29, 2022.
Tickets are priced at £17.
To book, visit the venue website.
