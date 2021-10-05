The chaser - known on the ITV show as 'The Sinnerman' - is bringing his 'Hazy Little Thing Called Love' tour to The Old Woollen in the Leeds village.

Paul is a Rose d’Or Award winner for radio comedy, Chortle Award winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee.

He’s appeared on Just A Minute, The News Quiz and Fighting Talk on radio, and Would I Lie to You?, QI and Taskmaster on television.

The Old Woollen Pic: Tony Johnson

Paul is set to star in the show on January 29, 2022.

Tickets are priced at £17.

To book, visit the venue website.

