Intimate Leeds warm up gig for Stereophonics ahead of major UK tour: Here's how to get tickets
Stereophonics are to take to the stage in Leeds for a warm up gig ahead of major tour in 2020..
The band are to perform at Leeds O2 Academy on Sunday, January 19, 2020, ahead of a series of European dates and UK Arena tour.
The boys are due to release a new album, Kind, on Friday, October 25, which was recorded in just 11 days and co-produced by Kelly Jones and George Drakoulias (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Screaming Trees, Primal Scream).
The performances are led by Jones’ distinct and emotive vocals that reveal a raw vulnerability not yet heard. The results are an honest and hopeful album for our times, and an album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the band’s best work.
With unparalleled longevity and continued success, Stereophonics are a band woven into the fabric of popular music.
With ‘Kind’ Kelly Jones continues to cement his place amongst the great British songwriters with an ability to sketch and capture truth and beauty from everyday observations as well as delving into his own life experiences.
Having achieved 6 number 1 albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, 5 BRIT nominations and 1 BRIT Award win, and still headlining arenas and festivals to legions of dedicated fans, Stereophonics stand as undeniable giants of the current music scene.
Tickets for the Leeds show go on sale Wednesday, October 23, at 10am and will be available via: tickets.sandbagtickets.com/events/29321