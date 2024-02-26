International Association of Music Libraries UK & Ireland Annual Study Weekend coming to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The IAML represents valuable services offered by music libraries around the country. The association plays an active role in shaping the future of music libraries and has been key in developing a Music Library & Information Plan for the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Following the support of conferencing bureau Conference Leeds, the city will finally be hosting the study weekend between April 5th and 7th 2024. The event will welcome music librarians and archivists, broadcasting authorities, musicians, and members of the music trade to learn the latest thought-provoking and practical information on the industry.

The weekend will see speakers from across the associations’ UK & Ireland branch cover a variety of topics, including the history and heritage of music in Leeds, diversity of library materials, gender equality, and female musicians.

The association will host its UK & Ireland branch in Leeds this April.

The city’s music sectors play a huge role in the agenda during IAML’s Annual Study Weekend, with a mix of academic researchers, musicians, museum curators, and local historians exploring the histories, heritage, people, and places of popular music in Leeds. Plus, delegates will be able to take advantage of tours of the Central Library, Leeds Private Library, Brotherton Gallery and Leeds Conservatoire Library.

Described as one of the best UK cities for live music with its various large and independent venues, Leeds has played a part in defining a variety of genres across the industry, including punk rock and gothic rock. Plus, it’s home to the city’s state-of-the-art Music and Performing Arts Library making Leeds an ideal place for industry professionals to explore what’s next for music libraries.

Lee Noon, Librarian at Leeds Music & Performing Arts Library, said: “We are so pleased to be able to bring the International Association of Music Libraries UK & Ireland branch’s Annual Study Weekend to Leeds this year.

“After the cancellation during the pandemic, it’s so exciting that we’re able to showcase Leeds to the IAML members with a variety of sessions highlighting music resources and amenities as well as some inspiring future projects to announce for the association.”

Claire Heap, Head of Conference Leeds, commented: “Leeds has a rich history right across the wide spectrum of music and we are thrilled to be the host city of this year’s Annual Study Weekend for the International Association of Music Libraries.

“The programme really showcases what our city has to offer when it comes to the arts and luckily for the delegates they will be on the doorstep of some of the most incredible heritage destinations in Leeds.”

To find out more about the conference, visit: https://iaml-uk-irl.org/annual-study-weekend-2024/

