Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! House of the Dragon, the long awaited prequel to HBO’s smash hit series, is finally upon us.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the new series will feature some big names as well as some less known actors. The star-studded cast includes Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy

The show, set 200 years before its predecessor, follows the story of House Targaryen as they endure the Dance of the Dragons, a historic war in the world of Westeros.

House of the Dragon will bring back some familiar houses from the Game of Thrones world as well as introduce new ones to viewers.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, sat at the head of the small council, a goblet on the table before him (Credit: HBO)

Here is everything you need to know about the premiere of the fantasy series.

When does House of the Dragon premiere?

House of the Dragon will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday, 22 August 2022. The first season will feature ten episodes with a new episode released every Monday before becoming available for streaming on NOW.

How do I watch House of the Dragon?

In order to watch House of the Dragon you will need access to either Sky Atlantic or on the streaming service NOW.

Both Sky Atlantic and NOW do require a subscription, with Sky TV available from £26/month and NOW available from £14.99/month.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is the second wife of King Viserys, and part of an extremely old and powerful dynasty in Westeros. She has four children with the king, including Aegon II, who she believes is rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Her father Otto Hightower is Hand of the King to Viserys.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows House Targaryen as they fight a bloody civil war to maintain their power over the throne before their inevitable fall.

The series follows several characters and houses on their adventures in the world of Westeros in the 10 episode first season premiering on 22 August 2022.

House of the Dragon cast

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, so the chance of seeing characters, and the actors known for playing them, returning from the HBO hit is slim.

But House of the Dragon does feature some well known actors and actresses including:

Paddy Constantine as King Viserys Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria