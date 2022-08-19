House of the Dragon: When does it start, how to watch and cast including Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy
The long awaited Game of Thrones prequel features an impressive cast as it’s set to its TV premiere.
Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! House of the Dragon, the long awaited prequel to HBO’s smash hit series, is finally upon us.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the new series will feature some big names as well as some less known actors. The star-studded cast includes Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy
The show, set 200 years before its predecessor, follows the story of House Targaryen as they endure the Dance of the Dragons, a historic war in the world of Westeros.
House of the Dragon will bring back some familiar houses from the Game of Thrones world as well as introduce new ones to viewers.
Here is everything you need to know about the premiere of the fantasy series.
When does House of the Dragon premiere?
House of the Dragon will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday, 22 August 2022. The first season will feature ten episodes with a new episode released every Monday before becoming available for streaming on NOW.
How do I watch House of the Dragon?
In order to watch House of the Dragon you will need access to either Sky Atlantic or on the streaming service NOW.
Both Sky Atlantic and NOW do require a subscription, with Sky TV available from £26/month and NOW available from £14.99/month.
What is House of the Dragon about?
House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows House Targaryen as they fight a bloody civil war to maintain their power over the throne before their inevitable fall.
The series follows several characters and houses on their adventures in the world of Westeros in the 10 episode first season premiering on 22 August 2022.
House of the Dragon cast
House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, so the chance of seeing characters, and the actors known for playing them, returning from the HBO hit is slim.
But House of the Dragon does feature some well known actors and actresses including:
Paddy Constantine as King Viserys Targaryen
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower
Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake
Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
Just as with its predecessor Game of Thrones, the series is sure to introduce many more characters as the story progresses and we cannot wait to meet them!