HiFi Comedy Club continues to tickle the fancy of comedy lovers in Leeds this weekend

Established in 2001 and featuring four stand up comedians each week, the sell-out event has become one of the most notable stand-up comedy nights in the city.

Helping to launch the profiles of the likes of Alan Carr, John Bishop and Russell Howard, each comedian to step foot on their stage finds themselves calling the venue home during the early days of their careers.

This weekend, comedy lovers can laugh away as Rob Rouse, Tom Wrigglesworth, Seeta Wrightson and Barry Dodds take turns to work the crowd.

Both Tom Wrigglesworth and Seeta Wrightson hail from Yorkshire, with Leeds-born Seeta earning her place as a semi-finalist in the BBC New Comedy Awards last year.

Headliner and comedy veteran Rob Rouse, best known for his appearances on sketch show Spoons and BBC3 sitcom Grown Ups, will round off the evening of comedy with a 20 minute set.

On tonight's comedy event, promoter Ben Thompson said:

"Weekly comedy at the venue has continued to attract great crowds since restrictions were lifted last year.

"2021 saw us joined by a fantastic array of guests such as Allyson June Smith, Lauren Pattison, Alun Cochrane, Scott Bennett and Callum Oakley, to name just a few, and we’re happy to be continuing our weekly dose of stand up into 2022.

"As always, we look forward to welcoming another great bill of comics to the venue, with comedy playing an integral role in HiFi’s programming.

It's an honour to host both rising talents alongside veterans of the UK circuit."

HiFi's Comedy Club starts at 7.30pm tonight, with tickets available on the HiFi website.

It is advised attendees get there early to get a seat before the first act at 7.45pm.