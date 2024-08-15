Grateful Dudes return to Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for an electrifying evening of iconic rock music as The Grateful Dudes, the renowned Grateful Dead tribute band, return to the stage at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on Saturday September 21 at 8pm. Their captivating shows promise to transport audiences back to the golden era of the Grateful Dead.

So who were the Grateful Dead? Relatively unknown in this country, they were founded in the mid ‘60s in San Francisco’s psychedelic rock scene. In the late 1980s/90s they were the highest grossing touring act in the US and played until 1995. If you imagine the name implies heavy metal or goth tendencies, you are mistaken. Their music encompasses everything from improvisations to heartfelt ballads, traversing rock‘n’roll and country rock.

Hailed as the finest Grateful Dead tribute band in Europe, The Grateful Dudes have gained a reputation for their authentic renditions of the band's music, emulating the sound, style, freedom and adventure of their live shows. Formed in 2016 by experienced musicians, the Dudes aim to re-create the atmosphere and musical experience of a Dead concert – the tunes and songs, the jams, the unpredictable, the vibe – across at least 2 ½ hours of music.

With their extensive repertoire, The Grateful Dudes will take the audience on an unforgettable musical adventure. It was said that “There is nothing like a Grateful Dead concert”. The Dudes’ set out to show why, offering a captivating experience for both devoted Deadheads and newcomers alike.

