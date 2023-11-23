Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Girls Aloud tour 2024: Leeds First Direct Arena date confirmed and tickets go live

Girls Aloud will reunite for a 2024 arena tour – and they’re coming to Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The band announced the tour with a video which saw Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunite at a drive-in cinema where clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology were played.

The tour will be in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died in 2021 at the age of 39, after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024,” the post read. “A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans…We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”

Most Popular
    Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud pictured in 2012. The reunion tour will pay tribute to Harding, who died in 2021 .(Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud pictured in 2012. The reunion tour will pay tribute to Harding, who died in 2021 .(Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)
    Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud pictured in 2012. The reunion tour will pay tribute to Harding, who died in 2021 .(Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)

    The tour will come to Leeds First Direct Arena on June 15. Girls Aloud have announced that tickets will go on general sale on December 1. There will be a pre-sale in the days prior, the group has also confirmed.

    Here is the full list of dates

    May 2024

    May 18 - 3Arena, Dublin

    May 20 - SSE Arena, Belfast

    May 23 - AO Arena, Manchester

    May 24 - AO Arena, Manchester

    May 27 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

    May 31 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

    June 2024

    June 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

    June 4 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

    June 8 - OVO Arena, Glasgow

    June 12 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

    June 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

    June 18 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

    June 22 - The O2, London

    June 23 - The O2, London

    June 29 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

    Related topics:Leeds First Direct ArenaLeeds