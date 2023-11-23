Girls Aloud tour 2024: Leeds First Direct Arena date confirmed and tickets go live
The band announced the tour with a video which saw Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunite at a drive-in cinema where clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology were played.
The tour will be in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died in 2021 at the age of 39, after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.
“Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024,” the post read. “A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans…We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”
The tour will come to Leeds First Direct Arena on June 15. Girls Aloud have announced that tickets will go on general sale on December 1. There will be a pre-sale in the days prior, the group has also confirmed.
Here is the full list of dates
May 2024
May 18 - 3Arena, Dublin
May 20 - SSE Arena, Belfast
May 23 - AO Arena, Manchester
May 24 - AO Arena, Manchester
May 27 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
May 31 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
June 2024
June 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
June 4 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
June 8 - OVO Arena, Glasgow
June 12 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
June 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
June 18 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
June 22 - The O2, London
June 23 - The O2, London
June 29 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool