Girls Aloud will reunite for a 2024 arena tour – and they’re coming to Leeds.

The band announced the tour with a video which saw Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunite at a drive-in cinema where clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology were played.

The tour will be in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died in 2021 at the age of 39, after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

“Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024,” the post read. “A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans…We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”

Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud pictured in 2012. The reunion tour will pay tribute to Harding, who died in 2021 .(Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)

The tour will come to Leeds First Direct Arena on June 15. Girls Aloud have announced that tickets will go on general sale on December 1. There will be a pre-sale in the days prior, the group has also confirmed.

Here is the full list of dates

May 2024

May 18 - 3Arena, Dublin

May 20 - SSE Arena, Belfast

May 23 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 24 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 27 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

May 31 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

June 2024

June 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

June 4 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

June 8 - OVO Arena, Glasgow

June 12 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

June 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 18 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

June 22 - The O2, London

June 23 - The O2, London