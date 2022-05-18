Gig review: The Charlatans at O2 Academy Leeds

Their enduring appeal was showcased again on Sunday night when they wowed a sold-out 02 Academy in Leeds with an electic set-list.

Since establishing themselves as one of the finest indie/Britpop bands of the 1990s, Tim Burgess and his pals are still performing with style more than three decades on.

Their loyal, albeit ageing, fanbase turned out in force to see The Charlatans play some of their most famous and best-loved tunes, plus a number of more recent tracks.

They were in Leeds as part of their 30th Anniversary Best of Tour and their latest visit to the city left a packed crowd longing for more.

Kicking off with the atmospheric Forever, the tempo then lifts a gear with two more classics, Weirdo and Can’t Get Out of Bed, much to the delight of the crowd.

Burgess is a fine showman and makes it clear that he loves what he does as the band rip through their back catalogue of hits.

Throughout the performance, the stage backdrop was compiled of videos and pictures which shed light on The Charlatans’ turbulent but successful time as a band.

Other highlights were Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over and One to Another, which were played back to back, and North Country Boy which typically, had fans singing and dancing in their droves.

The encore includes Blackened Blue Eyes and Trouble Understanding before ending with the iconic Sproston Green.