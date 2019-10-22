Gig review: Inglorious at Holmfirth Picturedrome

Inglorious at Holmfirth Picturedrome. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

The last year or so has proven to be a bit of a roller coaster ride for the band. A new line-up has seen the arrival of practically everyone apart from singer James and drummer Phil Beaver, and their new album, Ride to Nowhere was released to much critical acclaim. Although the sound remains practically the same, the new line-up seems tighter, intimate and much more gregarious.

Nathan James is a frontman born for worldwide stardom. Imagine if Glen Hughes and Sammy Hagar had somehow merged into one being, that would have been the creation of the Inglorious lead. Confidence doesn’t seem to be a trait that James is short of and this shows in his American-esque rock frontman stature.

Holmfirth Picturedrome is then a rather intimate venue for a band of this sound but as in most intimate venues it mostly ends up a convivial gathering. We, unfortunately, missed the support band due to my inability to follow a sat nav telling me the correct way to go but such is life. The gig is surprisingly not sold out but none the less very busy. Although a smaller venue, the Picturedrome has a brilliant layout, great for seeing bands and a bit of a jewel in the crown of Yorkshire gig venues.

Taking to the stage, Inglorious are up for a thrashing and frontman James is soon piercing the ear canals of an enthralled audience. The average male voice can sing between 1.5 to 2.5 octaves, James must hit considerably more with ease and much more to spare.

Combining all three albums, the band’s setlist seems a seamless skip through Inglorious, Inglorious 2 and Ride to Nowhere respectively. Tracks such as Breakaway, Glory Days and Warning are a testament to the band’s song writing ability plus their take on enveloping what is the essence of British rock.

Then comes the highlight of the show, well for me anyway. Nathan James proclaims his admiration for multi award-winning singer Alanis Morrisette and in tribute absolutely nails a very unique rendition of her song Uninvited. It’s one of those hair-on-the-back-of-your-neck moments and brilliantly encapsulated into an enormous heavy rock track brilliantly attributed by the fretwork from new boy Danny Dela Cruz and Dan Stevens.

Continuing with epic track, Holy Water, the band continue to the end with tracks, Read All About It and High-Class Woman. With an encore of I Don’t Need Your Loving and by far their most gifted song, Until I Die, the set has been an absolute stormer. The steady combination of hard rock and occasional ballad needs not to be dismissed. The band have followed a time-honored tradition and pretty much nailed it.