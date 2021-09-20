Gig Review and setlist: Johnny Marr - Stylus, Leeds University
Halfway through tonight's set Johnny Marr tells the crowd: "This is the first time I have been out in two years.
"And it feels absolutely great."
The first gig back from Johnny and for I would imagine most of the sold out crowd at Stylus doesn't disappoint, especially when he and his band drop Smiths classic (and Leeds referencing) Panic as the second song of the night.
While he will always be known as one half of one Britain's greatest ever songwriting partnerships, Marr's career post-Smiths has been defined by experimentation, collaboration and innovation.
Throughout the many bands he has played with, or the records he has produced on his own, Marr has never been an artist to look backwards and as such much of tonight's set is drawn from his recent illustrious solo career, with many of tonight's tracks receiving their live debut.
New single Spirit Power and Soul is all synths and electronic drum patters, driven by almost New Order-esque guitar lines. Easy Money provokes dancing along the Stylus balconies and Walk into the Sea provides six minutes of psychedelic bliss.
A rendition of Getting Away With It by one of his former incarnations Electronic proves one of the highlights of the night.
But naturally, it is the Smiths classics that Marr liberally peppers his set with that provoke the biggest reactions from the capacity audience.
A pulsating and spell-binding How Soon is Now is all consuming while There is a Light that Never Goes Out inspires a mass singalong that leads Marr and his band to sit back and allow the crowd to take centre stage.
For the last two songs the band lay down Some Girls Are Bigger than Others and Bigmouth Strikes Again, sending the Yorkshire crowd out into the hot late summer night with a spring in its step that only live music can bring.
"We are getting started again," says Marr. "And it always seems to be in Leeds."
Thank god for that Johnny. We missed you.
Setlist:
Hideaway Girl
Panic
Spirit Power and Soul
Tenet Time
New Town Velocity
Rubicon
Night and Day
Get the Message
Getting Away With It
The Headmaster Ritual
Sensory Street
This Charming Man
Walk Into the Sea
Hi Hello
Play Video
How Soon Is Now?
Armatopia
There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
Easy Money
Encore:
Counter Clock
Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
Bigmouth Strikes Again